10 Coachella Performances Worth Watching On YouTube This Weekend
Now in its 19th year, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is more than a music festival, or even a lifestyle. It's a capital-M moment that seems to stop the world. (And not entirely because Beyoncé willed it so last year.) Beyond the experience of bearing witness to celebrities of the A- and D-lists as they drench themselves in sweat and dust while gorging on trendy cuisine and novelty cocktails, Coachella's influence extends far beyond the festival grounds of Indio, California.
Even Coachella seems to be aware of this: For the first time ever, it's doubling down on its festival streams by showcasing both weekends of the festival. Emergent K-pop group BLACKPINK is set to broadcast its message of sensory-overload pop music in Times Square this weekend. Childish Gambino and Rihanna premiered a new film, and with the aid of Amazon and YouTube, will premiere it globally this weekend for free.
For those looking to avoid the hefty price tag of a festival pass — or reluctant to experience Coachella anywhere but on a couch — we've got you covered. The only catch: You'll need to watch it live on YouTube, as Coachella does not make its sets available after the fact as on-demand videos.
So, without further ado, here are 10 Coachella 2019 acts worth planning your weekend around, in chronological order. And if you're the adventurous sort, you can scan and skip between a whopping 83 live performances across three channels at youtube.com/user/coachella/coachellalive.
10 Coachella Sets We're Watching This Weekend
Kacey MusgravesJason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential B
Day: Friday
Time: 8:55 p.m. ET / 5:55 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 1
Even if it's not quite golden hour elsewhere, getting to see Kacey Musgraves perform as the sun wanes in Coachella might just be worth the admission cost. (Lucky for you, it only requires access to a device that streams YouTube.)
BLACKPINKChung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Day: Friday
Time: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 1
BLACKPINK's Coachella set is one for the books: It's the first ever K-pop group to perform in the hallowed festival grounds. And, perhaps, the first act ever to broadcast from Times Square. If BLACKPINK good enough for Times Square, it's good enough for your living room.
Janelle MonáeLance King/Getty Images for AT&T
Day: Friday
Time: 1:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 1
No introduction needed: Janelle Monáe is an electric presence live. Come for her excellent music, stay for what will surely be a spectacle of "Pynk."
Billie EilishKevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom
Day: Saturday
Time: 12:50 a.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT
Where: Channel 1
The one time this author saw Billie Eilish (for a sold-out club, no less), her gloomy pop rendered the entire audience of Gen Z-ers in a total tizzy. And that was months before the release of her star-making album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. If anything, this one's worth throwing on to keep up with the kids.
Tame ImpalaKevin Winter/Getty Images for FYF
Day: Saturday
Time: 2:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 1
There probably won't be a better nightcap for your Saturday than turning on Tame Impala's groovy psychedelia. Bandleader Kevin Parker will probably turn out a few new tunes, also.
Little SimzJohn Phillips/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Day: Saturday
Time: 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT
Where: Channel 3
...But if you're looking to stay up, UK rapper Little Simz put out a stellar, vastly underrated album this year titled GREY Area. At 25, she's a commanding, already seasoned stage presence.
Bad BunnyClaudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images
Day: Sunday
Time: 8:55 p.m. ET / 5:55 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 1
You'd be remiss to skip on Bad Bunny, urbano's Puerto Rican goofball prince, live. Still riding off the wave of his immaculate, long-awaited debut X 100PRE, Bad Bunny has charisma and charm for days.
Pusha TEthan Miller/Getty Images
Day: Sunday
Time: 12:35 a.m. ET / 9:35 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 2
King Push decreed himself the steel-eyed sorcerer of rap with DAYTONA. Come witness his proper coronation.
LizzoMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD
Day: Sunday
Time: 1:40 a.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 2
We really don't know what to tell you: If the "Juice" video won't convince you to, maybe the promise of Lizzo twerking whilst playing the flute might.
Ariana GrandeBennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Day: Sunday
Time: 1:35 a.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. PT
Where: Channel 2
And to cap off the whole festival, come witness pop music's biggest star cap off a stunning run of music par none. (And, for what it's worth, tickets for her ongoing tour sold out months in advance. This might be your only chance to see her.)