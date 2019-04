How The Insurance Industry Helps Police Departments Tackle Bad Behavior Bad policing can get expensive when it leads to lawsuits and settlements. For smaller cities, that can lead to serious pressure to change things from the people who help foot the bill: insurers.

How The Insurance Industry Helps Police Departments Tackle Bad Behavior How The Insurance Industry Helps Police Departments Tackle Bad Behavior How The Insurance Industry Helps Police Departments Tackle Bad Behavior Audio will be available later today. Bad policing can get expensive when it leads to lawsuits and settlements. For smaller cities, that can lead to serious pressure to change things from the people who help foot the bill: insurers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor