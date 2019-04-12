School Students Succeed At Getting Textbook Corrected

It said Columbus landed in America in 1492. The kids knew Columbus had landed on Caribbean islands — he was in the Americas. After initially ignoring their request, the publisher agreed to fix it.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of persistence. Third graders in Oneonta, N.Y., had a math problem, and that problem had a problem. It said, Columbus landed in America in 1492, but the kids knew Columbus landed on various Caribbean islands - he was in the Americas. They wrote to the math book's publisher - no response. Months later, they made an online petition and got the book corrected. The Oneonta Daily Star reports one third grader said, "I always knew that kids could do big things."

