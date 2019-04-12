Weekly Wrap: Tax Season Nears Its End, Plus Our Digital Lives After We Die

The deadline to file your taxes is right around the corner. We ask a tax preparer how things have changed since the Republican-led tax overhaul. After Facebook introduced a new feature to help memorialize deceased users, Elise wonders what becomes of our online presences after we die. Plus what's going on at the U.S. southern border and what closing it could mean. Guest host Elise Hu is joined by KPBS reporters Jean Guerrero and Claire Trageser.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.