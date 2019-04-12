Accessibility links
Death And Taxes Are Certain, But That Refund And Your Digital Afterlife, Less So The deadline to file your taxes is right around the corner. We ask a tax preparer how things have changed since the Republican-led tax overhaul. After Facebook introduced a new feature to help memorialize deceased users, Elise wonders what becomes of our online presences after we die. Plus what's going on at the U.S. southern border and what closing it could mean. Guest host Elise Hu is joined by KPBS reporters Jean Guerrero and Claire Trageser.
Weekly Wrap: Tax Season Nears Its End, Plus Our Digital Lives After We Die

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Facebook added a new "Tribute" feature to allow users to share posts on the memorialized accounts of deceased users. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Facebook added a new "Tribute" feature to allow users to share posts on the memorialized accounts of deceased users.

