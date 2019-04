Remembering World War II Pilot Dick Cole NPR's Scott Simon talks to author Laura Hillenbrand about the life of World War II pilot Dick Cole, the last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid. He died this week at age 103.

Remembering World War II Pilot Dick Cole

Audio will be available later today.

NPR's Scott Simon talks to author Laura Hillenbrand about the life of World War II pilot Dick Cole, the last surviving member of the Doolittle Raid. He died this week at age 103.