How Shrinking Newsrooms Impact Local Politics A study in Urban Affairs Review found shrinking newsrooms can potentially impact the number of candidates who run for mayor. NPR's Scott Simon talks to professor Meghan Rubado, co-author of the study.

How Shrinking Newsrooms Impact Local Politics National How Shrinking Newsrooms Impact Local Politics How Shrinking Newsrooms Impact Local Politics Audio will be available later today. A study in Urban Affairs Review found shrinking newsrooms can potentially impact the number of candidates who run for mayor. NPR's Scott Simon talks to professor Meghan Rubado, co-author of the study. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor