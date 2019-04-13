Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panelists, now some questions about the rest of the week's news for you. Alonzo, a tourist getting a ride in a fighter jet in France got the full experience when the pilot accidentally did what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Ejected him.

SAGAL: Yes, that's what happened...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

NEGIN FARSAD: What?

SAGAL: ...You know, the whole thing with the canopy blowing off and the seat rocketing into the air. Don't worry. He parachuted safely to the runway below. French authorities say he's fine. Or wait - French authorities actually said, quote, "his health is not a cause for concern."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Weirdly, that's exactly what the same guy who rented the island had to say.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The 64-year-old man was riding along in a French Air Force fighter jet, which isn't supposed to eject passengers just because it feels like it. It's not a nightclub. It's a fighter jet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Most likely - nobody knows exactly what happened, but most likely, the passenger came close to fulfill his lifelong dream of having his last words be, what does this button do?

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Peter, as someone who used to work on fighter planes, I think that's exactly what happened. I think he saw that red lever and said, I wonder what this does?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODDEN: And then he found out.

SAGAL: Maybe this fires the guns...

BODDEN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Or something cool.

BODDEN: But that is the ultimate - I mean, you know, it's great to get a ride in a fighter jet, but it has to kind of be cooler to even be ejected from a fighter jet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I know.

BODDEN: Imagine being at a party, and some guy's bragging that, yeah, man, I was riding in a fighter jet. Oh, you were only riding in one?

SAGAL: Oh, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LEAVING ON A JET PLANE")

FRANK SINATRA: (Singing) All my bags are packed. I'm ready to go, standing here outside your door.

SAGAL: Coming up, rent that tux - it's a prommy (ph) Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.