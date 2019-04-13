Predictions

Our panelists predict what we'll find when we zoom in on that photo of the black hole.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will scientists find when they zoom in on that photo of the black hole? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Kirstjen Nielsen still not being served at a Mexican restaurant.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They're going to find out what Thanos did with all those superheroes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: They're going to find 1 billion twinkling urinal cakes.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Negin Farsad, Alonzo Bodden, Maeve Higgins. Thanks to the staff and crew at Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium. Special thanks to Joyce Slocum and everyone at Texas Public Radio. Thanks to our fabulous audience here in San Antonio, Texas. And thanks to all of you at home for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

