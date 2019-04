Sudanese Activist On What Comes Next NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Sudanese activist and protester Mayada Hassanain about President Omar al-Bashir being ousted and women's roles in the protests.

Sudanese Activist On What Comes Next Africa Sudanese Activist On What Comes Next Sudanese Activist On What Comes Next Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Sudanese activist and protester Mayada Hassanain about President Omar al-Bashir being ousted and women's roles in the protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor