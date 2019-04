How Philadelphia Mandated Vaccinations In 1991 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, about the last time the U.S. mandated measles vaccinations.

How Philadelphia Mandated Vaccinations In 1991 Health How Philadelphia Mandated Vaccinations In 1991 How Philadelphia Mandated Vaccinations In 1991 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, about the last time the U.S. mandated measles vaccinations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor