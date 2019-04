Peeling Back The Reasons Behind The Onion Shortage Weather issues in the U.S. and elsewhere have contributed to an onion shortage. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Shay Myers, is a third-generation farmer growing onions in Idaho and Oregon.

Peeling Back The Reasons Behind The Onion Shortage Food Peeling Back The Reasons Behind The Onion Shortage Peeling Back The Reasons Behind The Onion Shortage Audio will be available later today. Weather issues in the U.S. and elsewhere have contributed to an onion shortage. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Shay Myers, is a third-generation farmer growing onions in Idaho and Oregon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor