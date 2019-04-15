Did You Successfully Negotiate A Great Package With Your New Job? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

It's a great job market. Were you able to score a great deal by negotiating for something unusual – or unusually great? We'd love to hear about how you scored it, and why it was important to you.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too.

Share your story with us below, or fill out the form here.