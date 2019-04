World's Largest Plane Takes Flight Over The Weekend Stratolaunch Systems successfully launched the first test flight of the Stratolaunch, a six-engine plane with a wingspan 385 feet wide — longer than a football field and any other planes' wingspan.

World's Largest Plane Takes Flight Over The Weekend World's Largest Plane Takes Flight Over The Weekend World's Largest Plane Takes Flight Over The Weekend Audio will be available later today. Stratolaunch Systems successfully launched the first test flight of the Stratolaunch, a six-engine plane with a wingspan 385 feet wide — longer than a football field and any other planes' wingspan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor