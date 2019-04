After Death Threats, Pelosi Wants Rep. Omar's Security Stepped Up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Capitol Police will examine threats to Rep. Ilhan Omar's security, following a tweet from President Trump blasting her for comments she made about the Sept. 11 attacks.

After Death Threats, Pelosi Wants Rep. Omar's Security Stepped Up After Death Threats, Pelosi Wants Rep. Omar's Security Stepped Up After Death Threats, Pelosi Wants Rep. Omar's Security Stepped Up Audio will be available later today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Capitol Police will examine threats to Rep. Ilhan Omar's security, following a tweet from President Trump blasting her for comments she made about the Sept. 11 attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor