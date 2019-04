To Turn Turkey's Economy Around, Erdogan May Have To Loosen Control After some stinging losses in local elections, Turkey's ruling party is trying to revive the economy. But that'll be difficult as long as President Erdogan doesn't want to share power.

To Turn Turkey's Economy Around, Erdogan May Have To Loosen Control To Turn Turkey's Economy Around, Erdogan May Have To Loosen Control To Turn Turkey's Economy Around, Erdogan May Have To Loosen Control Audio will be available later today. After some stinging losses in local elections, Turkey's ruling party is trying to revive the economy. But that'll be difficult as long as President Erdogan doesn't want to share power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor