Listen To Agoria's Guest Mix On Metropolis

French electronic artist Sébastien Devaud , better known as Agoria, has been in love with the electronic genre since the age of 12, growing up in the French countryside.

Since developing as an artist, he's recognized for years of producing consistently impressive music, and for his role in helping the French electronic scene flourish, In 2003, Devaud founded the acclaimed electronica-flavored Nuit Sonores Festival in Lyon, France.

Now, the forward-thinking artist is gearing up to release his forthcoming record Drift on his label, Sapiens. On the record, Devaud has collaborated with a handful of artists, including Phoebe Killdeer, STS, Jacques and Oscar-winning sound designer Nicolas Becker.

We are thrilled to welcome Agoria to KCRW for an exclusive guest mix on Metropolis. Stream it now to celebrate the forthcoming record and his live DJ set at this year's Coachella festival. Catch him both festival weekends in the infamous Yuma Tent!

Set List: