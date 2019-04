2019 Pulitzer Prizes Are Announced By Columbia University Winners were picked in 14 journalism categories plus 7 in arts, letters and music. Each prize gets $15,000 and the Public Service winner, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, also received a gold medal.

2019 Pulitzer Prizes Are Announced By Columbia University 2019 Pulitzer Prizes Are Announced By Columbia University 2019 Pulitzer Prizes Are Announced By Columbia University Audio will be available later today. Winners were picked in 14 journalism categories plus 7 in arts, letters and music. Each prize gets $15,000 and the Public Service winner, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, also received a gold medal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor