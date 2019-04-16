Accessibility links
Video: Watch Theordore Perform At The Tiny Desk The music of Theodore is dark and transformative, with the kind of spare elegance you can hear in Sigur Rós or Pink Floyd.
Intimate video performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen

Theodore

Our bright, sunny office took a dark, moody turn as Theodore's music began. The pulsing, throbbing rhythm gave way to a lyrical piano line and, by the time Theodore began to sing, a dark vibe had cast over the Tiny Desk. That's the transformative magic that is the music of Greek composer/performer, Theodore. The opening song, titled "Disorientation," explores the complete loss of inner direction as Theodore examines his inner dualities in search of clarity and, perhaps, new ways to look at the world.

Watch the way these five musicians navigate these tunes. There is finesse and attention to detail; each note, each beat of Theodore's music feels essential and well-timed. It's the sort of spare elegance you can hear in Sigur Rós or Pink Floyd.

Theodore's 2018 album Inner Dynamics has been a late-evening companion in my life. Now, having seen its transformative powers in broad daylight, I can see that it's the music — and music alone — that casts its sorcery.

SET LIST

  • "Disorientation"
  • "For a While"
  • "Naive"

MUSICIANS

Theodore: lead vocals, piano; Nikolas Papachronopoulos: Bass; Ashley Hallinan: Drums; Emmanouil Kourkoulis: vocals, guitar; Ioannis Lefas: vocals, guitar

CREDITS

Producers: Bobby Carter, CJ Riculan; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: CJ Riculan, Morgan Noelle Smith, Kimani Oletu, Beck Harlan; Production Assistant: Adelaide Sandstrom; Photo: Amir Alfiky/NPR

