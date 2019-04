Trump Administration Rolls Out Plan Aimed At Deterring Asylum-Seekers Attorney General William Barr is instructing immigration judges to deny bond to thousands of asylum-seekers who cross into the U.S. illegally while their cases are pending. Advocates promised to sue.

Trump Administration Rolls Out Plan Aimed At Deterring Asylum-Seekers