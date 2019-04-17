French Woman Sets Marathon Record Running In High Heels

Christelle Doyhambehere ran the race on a challenge from her partner, who dared her to run in her stylish footwear. She ran in just over six hours, beating that record by about an hour and half.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A French woman prepared for a marathon. Christelle Doyhambehere taped her ankles, put on compression sleeves, running socks and 3-inch heels. France Bleu reports she did this on a challenge from her partner, who dared her to try running in her stylish footwear. She did and set a record. Yes, there's a record for high-heeled marathon running. And when Doyhambehere ran in just over six hours, she beat that record by about an hour and a half.

