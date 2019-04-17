Accessibility links
Stream Beyonce's New 'Homecoming' Coachella Album, Netflix Documentary The recording of her historic 2018 performance, titled Homecoming: Live Album, includes new songs and arrives just as a documentary of the concert begins streaming on Netflix.
NPR logo Beyoncé Surprise Drops Live Coachella Album, Netflix Doc Now Streaming

Music News

Beyoncé Surprise Drops Live Coachella Album, Netflix Doc Now Streaming

Enlarge this image

Béyonce performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella hide caption

toggle caption
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Béyonce performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Mere days after Coachella 2019 — where the specter of Beyoncé's grand performance last year loomed large — she premiered Homecoming: A Beyoncé Film on Netflix today, as expected.

Beyoncé Marks Her Homecoming With Headlining Coachella Performance

All Songs Considered

Beyoncé Marks Her Homecoming At Coachella 2018

But, ever the generous queen, Beyoncé offered up a worthwhile supplement. A live album showcasing over an hour and a half's worth of the over two-hour performance is out now. Covering 40 tracks — which comprises a vast bricolage of her own discography and others' — it features her cover of Maze's "Before I Let Go," her cover of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Blue's own take of the black national anthem.

For what it's worth: Lemonade still is not on Spotify, so for subscribers, this might be the best way to hear "Formation," "Hold Up" and "Freedom," among other interspersed Lemonade tracks.