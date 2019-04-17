Accessibility links
Kathy Griffin on Donald Trump, The Kardashians And Being Blacklisted Kathy Griffin isn't ashamed of being a comic who spills the tea. That's what she tells Sam she does — whether she's calling out celebrities like the Kardashians or taking photos with a bloody Donald Trump mask. Griffin is out with a new feature all about how her life changed after publishing that photo. It's called 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story.'
Kathy Griffin's Life On the Blacklist

Kathy Griffin at SXSW on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas, where she screened her new film, 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story.' Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Twitter hide caption

Kathy Griffin at SXSW on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas, where she screened her new film, 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story.'

Kathy Griffin is still reeling from the events of 2017. She got death threats and was accused of joining ISIS after she took a now-infamous photo with what looked like a severed Donald Trump head. In reality, it was a mask that she'd doused in ketchup. Griffin calls her brand of comedy spilling the tea — whether she's making fun of the Kardashians or the government. But she tells Sam why she stands by her actions then and now, even after she was fired from CNN and could not convince people to hire her.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall.