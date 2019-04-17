Kathy Griffin's Life On the Blacklist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Twitter Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Twitter

Kathy Griffin is still reeling from the events of 2017. She got death threats and was accused of joining ISIS after she took a now-infamous photo with what looked like a severed Donald Trump head. In reality, it was a mask that she'd doused in ketchup. Griffin calls her brand of comedy spilling the tea — whether she's making fun of the Kardashians or the government. But she tells Sam why she stands by her actions then and now, even after she was fired from CNN and could not convince people to hire her.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall.