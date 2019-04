Police Body Camera Video Raises Questions About Shooting Of North Carolina Black Man In Charlotte, N.C., people continue to protest the police shooting of a black man at a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The killing sparked questions about whether the shooting was justified.

Police Body Camera Video Raises Questions About Shooting Of North Carolina Black Man Police Body Camera Video Raises Questions About Shooting Of North Carolina Black Man Police Body Camera Video Raises Questions About Shooting Of North Carolina Black Man Audio will be available later today. In Charlotte, N.C., people continue to protest the police shooting of a black man at a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The killing sparked questions about whether the shooting was justified. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor