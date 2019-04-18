Accessibility links
From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches NY Times baseball writer Tyler Kepner spoke to 22 hall-of-fame pitchers about what they throw, and how they get a mental edge over hitters. His new book is K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches.
NPR logo

From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches

Listen · 36:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/714582790/714738918" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches

Sports

From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches

From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches

Listen · 36:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/714582790/714738918" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

NY Times baseball writer Tyler Kepner spoke to 22 hall-of-fame pitchers about what they throw, and how they get a mental edge over hitters. His new book is K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches.

K

A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches

by Tyler Kepner

Hardcover, 302 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
K
Subtitle
A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches
Author
Tyler Kepner

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?