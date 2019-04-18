Accessibility links
Oh Pep! On Mountain Stage
Oh Pep
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Olivia Hally and Pepita Emmerichs met about ten years ago attending a performing arts high school in Melbourne, Australia. After a string of EPs the pair, who perform as Oh Pep!, released its debut full-length album Stadium Cake in 2016.

After hearing them at Folk Alliance in Toronto, the English folk-music icon Billy Bragg lended an early boost in notoriety by asking Oh Pep! to open for him, then inviting them to play the Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

In late 2018, the duo returned with its second album, I Wasn't Only Thinking About You, on ATO Records. This latest project reaches to a deeper shade of pop, complete with plenty of atmospheric layers and beautifully stacked vocals. As you'll hear in this four-song set, the music is at times light and lovely, then pensive and more aggressive, with strong hooks fortifying the musical balance of pop and roots.

Joining Olivia and Pepita on this set are Jason Mercer on bass guitar and backing vocals and Ray Belli on drums.

Set List:

  • "Asking For"
  • "Truths"
  • "Hurt Nobody"
  • "What's the Deal with David?"
