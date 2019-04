The Ouster Of Sudan's President Has Done Little To Quiet Protesters Steve Inskeep talks to CNN's Nima Elbagir about protesters, who after the ouster of their president, demand a transfer of powers from the army-led transitional council to a civilian government.

The Ouster Of Sudan's President Has Done Little To Quiet Protesters

Steve Inskeep talks to CNN's Nima Elbagir about protesters, who after the ouster of their president, demand a transfer of powers from the army-led transitional council to a civilian government.