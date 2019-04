Mueller Report: White House Counsel Don McGahn Refused Trump's Orders Steve Inskeep talks to former Trump White House attorney Jim Schultz, who worked with White House Counsel Don McGahn, who the Mueller report indicates, often balked at carrying out Trump's requests.

Mueller Report: White House Counsel Don McGahn Refused Trump's Orders

Steve Inskeep talks to former Trump White House attorney Jim Schultz, who worked with White House Counsel Don McGahn, who the Mueller report indicates, often balked at carrying out Trump's requests.