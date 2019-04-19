Weekly Wrap: The Mueller Report, Notre Dame, 2020 Fundraising

The U.S. Department of Justice released a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Where do things stand now that it's out? After a massive fire destroyed portions of the centuries-old Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, billions of dollars have already been pledged to rebuild it. Plus, what does a Georgia all-male college's decision to begin accepting transgender men signal about cultural attitudes toward gender? Sam is joined this week by NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro and Associated Press national political reporter Juana Summers.

