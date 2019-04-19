Scientists At The National Hurricane Center Upgrade Hurricane Michael To Category 5
The National Hurricane Center announced that Hurricane Michael was even stronger than first thought and reclassified it as a Category 5. It's the fourth such storm to make landfall on the U.S. mainland.
Correction April 19, 2019
A previous Web introduction to this story incorrectly said Hurricane Michael was the third Category 5 storm to make landfall in the U.S. It's actually the fourth.