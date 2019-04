Democrats Divided Over Pursuing Impeachment Democrats are pressing ahead with their own inquiry over the Mueller investigation, issuing a subpoena for the full report and underlying evidence. They're divided over pursuing impeachment.

Democrats Divided Over Pursuing Impeachment Politics Democrats Divided Over Pursuing Impeachment Democrats Divided Over Pursuing Impeachment Audio will be available later today. Democrats are pressing ahead with their own inquiry over the Mueller investigation, issuing a subpoena for the full report and underlying evidence. They're divided over pursuing impeachment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor