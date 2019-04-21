Sri Lanka Explosions Target Churches and Hotels, Killing At Least 138

Updated at 4:50 a.m. ET

At least 138 people were killed and nearly 500 hospitalized from injuries after explosions went off at three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, according to officials.

A security official told The Associated Press that the fatalities included church goers and hotel guests.

In Colombo, the capital, blasts were reported at St. Anthony's Shrine and three high-end hotels. Explosions were also reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital, and at Zion Church in the Eastern Province of Batticaloa.

St. Sebastian's Church posted photos of the aftermath on Facebook, pleading for relatives to "come and help if your family members are there."

On Twitter, Harsha de Silva, a member of Parliament, said there were "many casualties including foreigners."

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera tweeted the bomb blasts killed "many innocent people" and seemed "to be a well coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy."

According to the BBC, President Maithripala Sirisena issued a statement calling for people to remain calm and support the authorities in their investigations.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Sri Lankan security officials say they are investigating, the AP reports.

NPR's Lauren Frayer reports that the violence comes just before the 10-year anniversary of the end of Sri Lanka's civil war.