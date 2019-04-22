Bee Hives Survive Last Week's Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame's beekeeper thought the 180,00 bees on the cathedral's roof were done for. He told The Associated Press he was "so relieved" when he saw satellite photos that showed they survived.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. When Notre Dame was burning last week, officials looked on and thought of its residents. About 180,000 bees live on the roof. Notre Dame's beekeeper, Nicolas Geant, thought they were done for. The hives could easily melt with the bees inside. He told the Associated Press he was so relieved when he saw satellite photos showing that they survived. Later, he saw for himself. He posted a video online. Hives are intact, and bees are buzzing. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

