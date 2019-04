France Looks Ahead After The Devastating Fire At Notre Dame French President Macron is scheduled to give the state of the nation address on Thursday. It was postponed last week after the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

France Looks Ahead After The Devastating Fire At Notre Dame Europe France Looks Ahead After The Devastating Fire At Notre Dame France Looks Ahead After The Devastating Fire At Notre Dame Audio will be available later today. French President Macron is scheduled to give the state of the nation address on Thursday. It was postponed last week after the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor