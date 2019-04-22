Listen To Kölsch's Guest Mix On 'Metropolis'

Danish house and techno DJ and producer Rune Reilly Kölsch is better known simply as Kölsch. Respected for his deeply emotive style, Kölsch's records under Speicher, part of Cologne's long-lived Kompakt label, a deeply influential group on the electronic scene. Kölsch is a selector on the decks and in the studio, guaranteed to turn your nights upside down.

We are thrilled to welcome Kölsch to KCRW with a exclusive guest mix for Metropolis. Hear the full mix on KCRW and read KCRW's exclusive interview with him.

