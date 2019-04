Armed Groups Are Attacking Health Workers Responding To Ebola Outbreak There's been a deadly escalation of the violence against health workers trying to curb the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since Friday there have been two separate attacks.

Armed Groups Are Attacking Health Workers Responding To Ebola Outbreak Africa Armed Groups Are Attacking Health Workers Responding To Ebola Outbreak Armed Groups Are Attacking Health Workers Responding To Ebola Outbreak Audio will be available later today. There's been a deadly escalation of the violence against health workers trying to curb the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since Friday there have been two separate attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor