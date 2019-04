Supreme Court To Hear Controversial Census Citizenship Question The court is weighing whether the Trump administration can include a citizenship question on the 2020 census. A decision is expected this summer, when printing of the census forms is set to begin.

Supreme Court To Hear Controversial Census Citizenship Question

The court is weighing whether the Trump administration can include a citizenship question on the 2020 census. A decision is expected this summer, when printing of the census forms is set to begin.