The 'Avengers: Endgame' Cast Spoofs 'We Didn't Start The Fire'

Alright, folks, this might be the most ambitious crossover in human history. The cast of the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame just offered up a primer on the Marvel Cinematic Universe for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. And get this: It's set to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire."

(If, somehow, you haven't bore witness to the past decade of superhero films — come on, not even Black Panther? -- the Marvel Cinematic Universe comprises every piece of Marvel superhero visual media you may have consumed in the past decade, give or take.)

Sure, Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth are ridiculously endearing and anytime Brie Larson sings is a minor miracle. (Remember when Larson sang a Metric song for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World? Or, more recently, when she covered Kacey Musgraves' "Space Cowboy" on her Instagram story?) The whole shtick would be a bit more amusing if The 1975 and The Office didn't get to it first. But if you have two minutes to spare and you don't have the wherewithal to re-watch the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe filmography, this will... barely suffice. There's a sweet tribute to Stan Lee for your troubles, as well.