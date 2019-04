Investigation Into The Easter Sunday Attacks Continues In Sri Lanka NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Sarath Dissanayake, charge d'affaires from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C., about what is now known about the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.

Investigation Into The Easter Sunday Attacks Continues In Sri Lanka Asia Investigation Into The Easter Sunday Attacks Continues In Sri Lanka Investigation Into The Easter Sunday Attacks Continues In Sri Lanka Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Sarath Dissanayake, charge d'affaires from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C., about what is now known about the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor