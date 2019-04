The Thistle & Shamrock: Atlantic Bridge

Enlarge this image toggle caption James Fraher/Getty Images James Fraher/Getty Images

Fiona Ritchie presents an hour of music to ferry you across the Atlantic bridge from Old World to new, with fiddle melodies and Gaelic airs from artists including Alasdair Fraser of Scotland, Ireland's Maeve Donnelly and Dougie MacDonald of Cape Breton Island.