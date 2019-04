Henry Bloch, Co-Founder Of H&R Block, Dies At 96 Bloch, along with his brother Richard, started the business as the IRS was phasing out its free tax prep service. They changed the "h" in their last name to a "k" so it would be easier to pronounce

Henry Bloch, Co-Founder Of H&R Block, Dies At 96

Bloch, along with his brother Richard, started the business as the IRS was phasing out its free tax prep service. They changed the "h" in their last name to a "k" so it would be easier to pronounce