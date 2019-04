Morning News Brief Sri Lanka has begun holding funerals for victims of the Easter Sunday attacks. Jared Kushner says the probe into Russian interference have been more damaging then the interference itself. North Korean and Russian leaders to meet Thursday.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Sri Lanka has begun holding funerals for victims of the Easter Sunday attacks. Jared Kushner says the probe into Russian interference have been more damaging then the interference itself. North Korean and Russian leaders to meet Thursday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor