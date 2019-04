Supreme Court Appears To Favor Allowing Census Citizenship Question A dispute over a census question about citizenship reached the Supreme Court Tuesday. Challengers say the question could cause a false count and hurt states.

Supreme Court Appears To Favor Allowing Census Citizenship Question Supreme Court Appears To Favor Allowing Census Citizenship Question Supreme Court Appears To Favor Allowing Census Citizenship Question Audio will be available later today. A dispute over a census question about citizenship reached the Supreme Court Tuesday. Challengers say the question could cause a false count and hurt states. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor