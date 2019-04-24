Prosthetic Leg Turns Up At Lumber Yard In California

A sheriff's deputy investigated the Sonoma County incident, and discovered there was a guy who had been skydiving and his leg fell off at about 10,000 feet. The two have been reunited.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The sheriff in Sonoma County, Calif., got a call yesterday. A prosthetic leg was found in a lumber yard. A deputy investigated and discovered there was a guy, Dion, skydiving this week. His leg fell off at about 10,000 feet. Dion and his leg were reunited. He had lost his original leg a couple years ago in a skydiving accident. Dion told the sheriff he'll keep doing what he loves. He did promise to make a tether for his leg.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.