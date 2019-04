President Trump To Speak At Opioid Abuse Summit In Atlanta Rachel Martin talks to Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. about the president addressing the meeting on Wednesday.

President Trump To Speak At Opioid Abuse Summit In Atlanta President Trump To Speak At Opioid Abuse Summit In Atlanta President Trump To Speak At Opioid Abuse Summit In Atlanta Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. about the president addressing the meeting on Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor