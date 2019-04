Mexico Experiences Unprecedented Number Of Arriving Migrants Mexico's interior minister says 300,000 migrants have tried to reach the U.S. through Mexico in the first three months of this year. Advocates accuse the government of mistreating migrants.

Mexico's interior minister says 300,000 migrants have tried to reach the U.S. through Mexico in the first three months of this year. Advocates accuse the government of mistreating migrants.