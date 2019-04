Lessons For Democrats From Former President Clinton's Impeachment New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker has written two books about impeachment. He talks with NPR's Audie Cornish about lessons for Democrats from President Clinton's impeachment.

Lessons For Democrats From Former President Clinton's Impeachment Politics Lessons For Democrats From Former President Clinton's Impeachment Lessons For Democrats From Former President Clinton's Impeachment Audio will be available later today. New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker has written two books about impeachment. He talks with NPR's Audie Cornish about lessons for Democrats from President Clinton's impeachment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor