Camp Fire Victims Struggle With Psychological Scars that Scorched The Community The Camp Fire virtually incinerated the town of Paradise, Calif., and killed 85 people, many of them elderly. Some are still feeling the intense trauma of having their town and homes destroyed.

Camp Fire Victims Struggle With Psychological Scars that Scorched The Community National Camp Fire Victims Struggle With Psychological Scars that Scorched The Community Camp Fire Victims Struggle With Psychological Scars that Scorched The Community Audio will be available later today. The Camp Fire virtually incinerated the town of Paradise, Calif., and killed 85 people, many of them elderly. Some are still feeling the intense trauma of having their town and homes destroyed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor