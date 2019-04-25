Accessibility links
The Black Keys Announce New Album 'Let's Rock', Share New Song 'Eagle Birds'

The Black Keys promise to return to its old, chugging sound on its ninth studio album Let's Rock. Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

The Black Keys promise to return to its old, chugging sound on its ninth studio album Let's Rock.

It's time: The Black Keys are ready to both rock and roll once more. The duo of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach has unveiled its ninth studio album, titled (on-the-nose) "Let's Rock," due out June 28 on Easy Eye/Nonesuch.

With a promise of more elemental, stripped-down blues-rock, the band has also released a new single, "Eagle Birds." "The record is like a homage to electric guitar," says Patrick Carney, the band's drummer, in a statement. "We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to."

It certainly does hold up its promise of an elemental return-to-form. "Eagle Birds" is a back-to-basics romp, the sort of jock-jam classic that made "Gold On The Ceiling" and "Howlin' For You" band staples.

The metaphor of twin eagles perched on a tree is straightforwardly used as a means for a less-lonesome end. "Don't nobody want to be lonely / Everybody wanna be loved sometime," Auerbach chants with a slew of backing vocalists asserting his need for companionship.