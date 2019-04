Flint, 5 Years Later Five years ago, Flint switched its source of drinking water and triggered a lead crisis. With the increased attention to health concerns, are the city's residents now better off?

Flint, 5 Years Later National Flint, 5 Years Later Flint, 5 Years Later Audio will be available later today. Five years ago, Flint switched its source of drinking water and triggered a lead crisis. With the increased attention to health concerns, are the city's residents now better off? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor