Comedian Shane Torres On Guy Fieri And Life On The Road

Shane's career caught fire when he famously defended Guy Fieri (and his shirt flames) in a bit on 'Conan.' Now, he talks to Sam about life on the road, why political comedy is hard, and their shared Texas roots. Shane's debut comedy album is called 'Established 1981.' Email the show at samsanders@npr.org

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.